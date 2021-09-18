CM's 'letter of greetings' for Duare Sarkar beneficiaries

Kolkata: A "letter of greetings" of Chief Minister will be given to each of the those who are being benefitted out of the Duare Sarkar programme.

More than three crore people have visited the Duare Sarkar camps across the state till September 15. They would be provided with certificates and other documents from September 24. Along with the documents, they would also be receiving a "letter of greetings" of the Chief Minister.

Sources said that Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has given the directions to all District Magistrates in this connection on Friday.

Around two crore women have visited the Duare Sarkar camps to avail the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

The district authorities have initiated measures to ensure timely distribution of all documents along with the "letter of greetings" among the beneficiaries of the Duare Sarkar programme.