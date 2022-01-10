CM's 'get well soon' message reaches Sourav's residence

KOLKATA: 'Get Well Soon' message from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sent to the residence of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday morning. Ganguly, who was affected with COVID, was hospitalised at a private facility in Alipore and presently in home isolation.



Councillor of ward 123 Sudip

Polley went to Ganguly's Biren Roy Road residence in Behala and handed over a fruit basket along with a get well soon message . Sourav's wife Dona accepted the gift from Polley.

A few days back the Mamata Banerjee government has started a unique initiative for Covid patients in the state. Patients are being sent a fruit basket by the government along with a 'get well soon' message from the Chief Minister.

Councillors have been tasked with the job of distributing the fruit baskets along with the message. They are visiting the households of the Covid patients to deliver the packages.

Ganguly's daughter Sana is also infected with COVID and is in home isolation.