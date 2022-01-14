CM's 'Get Well Soon' message: Over 70o packs getting ready daily

kolkata: The majority of the fruit baskets that are being sent to the residences of COVID affected persons in Kolkata with 'Get Well Soon' message from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is from a wholesale fruit trading company located in Jorasanko area in central Kolkata.



"We have been working overnight since January 5 sorting, packaging and sending 700 to 800 fruit baskets on an average per day. Orders are being placed from different boroughs under Kolkata Municipal Corporation about their respective requirement and accordingly we are readying the consignment. Vehicles are coming usually in the morning for picking up such baskets on a daily basis," an office bearer of Hamza Fruit Traders Pvt Ltd said.

The company has engaged some 30 odd labourers per day for executing this additional work. "Our main business is catering to exports to Bangladesh apart from catering to the local market. But it is really a privilege and special satisfaction for us to be involved in this work which is bringing smiles to the COVID affected persons. We are working overnight to meet the daily demand and we are committed in this respect," Tariq Islam, an office bearer said.

The fruits that are being packed in such baskets include pairs of apple, pomegranate, orange, kiwi, mosambi and jujube (Kul in Bengali ).

Hamza Fruit Traders Pvt Ltd is being involved in wholesale fruit business for generations and its full fletched office has been set up at Munshi Sadaruddin Lane, a stones throw away from Jorasanko police station a decade back.

Fruit baskets from Hamza has reached the residences of people hailing from all sections of the society which also includes BCCI president and former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly.