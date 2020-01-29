CM's books emerge as top sellers on first day of Book Fair

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's books emerged as top sellers on the first day of 44th Kolkata International Book Fair.



Thirteen books written by Banerjee—six in Bengali, six in English and one in Urdu—were released on the day of inauguration. Of these, the most talked about and preferred one among the book lovers is Why We Are Saying No CAA No NRC No NPR.

"The book penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is beneficial for common people who want to know in detail about the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Through CAA, the Modi government wants to divide citizens on the basis of religion. Our Chief Minister has taken a bold step to make the

masses know about the consequences of CAA. She does whatever she says. She is determined that CAA will not be implemented in state and should be withdrawn immediately," said Neshat Tabassum, a school teacher and a book lover.

It might be mentioned that with 13 of her books unveiled at the book fair that began on Tuesday, the number of her publications has now gone up to 101.

All her books are now available at the Jago Bangla stall at the ongoing book fair in Central Park. One of the books is a collection of 946 Bengali poems christened Kabita Bitan, penned by the Trinamool Congress supremo who also paints and composes songs.

"We are sure that all the books of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will get sold during the book fair that was inaugurated on January 28 and ends on February 9," said State Technical Education minister Purnendu Basu.

"The books penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been published by two different publishers. The books are expected to garner huge response from the people just like her other works," said Tridib Chatterjee, president of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild (PBSG), the organiser of the book fair.

This year, the book fair is being held at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake and will be open for visitors from 12 noon to 8 pm on all days. Last year, 2.4 million book lovers visited the fair and books worth Rs 22 crore were sold.