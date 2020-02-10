CM's books biggest attraction, over 25L visitors at Book Fair 2020

Kolkata: The 44th edition of the Kolkata International Book Fair (KIBF), where visitors are spoilt for choice and varying ideologies breath the same air, ended on Sunday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's books being sold like hotcakes and creating a record of sorts by reporting over 25 lakh footfall, a number that is much higher than 2019.



At notably the world's largest Book Fair in terms of footfall, 14 books of Banerjee were published at the fair, taking the total number of her published works to 102.

Her latest book Nagarikatta Aatanko (Fear of Citizenship) was released by noted essayist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri at the book fair venue Central Park on February 4.

On January 28, Banerjee along with other artists created paintings to express dissent against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC exercise, during a programme held near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.

Nagarikatta Aatanko's cover page has been designed using a painting that Banerjee made for the occasion. The book highlights how people will suffer because of the draconian act. In its pages, she has also advised people to be alert against BJP's attempts to implement CAA.

"This year, over 25 lakh people visited the 12-day book fair that saw the sale of books worth around Rs 23 crore from over 600 stalls till Sunday evening. The lottery scheme was introduced this year to give the average book lover an opportunity to fulfil an impossible dream to possess a library. The five lucky winners of Book Bumper Library lottery got a gift coupon of Rs 25,000 each," said Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, general secretary of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild.

State Transport department offered Book Fair special bus services from different locations including Howrah Station, Sealdah Station, Thakurpukur, Parnashree, Jadavpur and Dunlop.

Operational hours for the dedicated bus service were from 3 pm to 9 pm. The Book Fair, which was inaugurated on January 28, ended on February 9.

Dey pointed out that the 45th edition of Kolkata International Book Fair to be held in 2021 will be dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh will be the focus country.