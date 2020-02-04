CM's book on CAA released at Book Fair

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's book Nagarikatta Aatanko (Fear of Citizenship) was released



by noted essayist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri at 44th Kolkata Internat-

ional Book Fair in Central Park on Tuesday.

It might be mentioned that Banerjee has been constantly campaigning against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). She has taken part in a number of rallies in Kolkata as well as other districts to protest against the same.

On January 28, Banerjee along with other artists created paintings to express dissent against CAA and the proposed NRC exercise, during a programme held near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.

Nagarikatta Aatanko's cover page has been designed using a painting that Banerjee made for the occasion. The book highlights how people will suffer because of the draconian act. In its pages, she has also advised people to be alert against BJP's attempts to implement CAA.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked me to release the book, which I have done today. The book depicts the present scenario of India and focuses on the different pros and cons of Acts, in order to make the common people aware of them," said Bhaduri, after releasing the book at Press Corner in the book fair venue.

Publishers and Book Sellers Guild (PBSG) general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey (who also heads Dey's Publishing) and PBSG president Tridib Chatterjee were also present on the occasion.

"This (Nagarikatta Aatanko) is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 102nd book. Whenever there is any issue she always writes on it. She has also written earlier on the Nandigram movement and Singur," said Dey.

Thirteen books written by Banerjee—six in Bengali, six in English and one in Urdu—were released on the inauguration day of the book fair. Of these, the most talked about and preferred among the book lovers is Why We Are Saying No CAA No NRC No NPR.

The book fair, which was inaugurated on January 28, will be ending on February 9.