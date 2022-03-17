CM's assurance rekindles hope in Ukraine returnee students in state

KOLKATA: The interaction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her assurance to take all possible measures so that the war-ravaged Ukraine returnees can pursue their further studies in Bengal brought back their hope of pursuing their future aspirations of becoming a doctor.



All the students unanimously said that they want to complete their studies in Bengal itself and not venture anywhere else. Most of the 391 students who turned up at the meeting with Banerjee at Khudiram Anusilan Kendra were pursuing medical at various stages in Ukraine.

Supriyo Bhaduri, a Murshidabad resident who had been in his second year at VN Karazin National University in Kharkiv said: "The Chief Minister has said that the government will write to National Medical Commission (NMC) so that they allow us the liberty for seeking admission in private medical college, considering the hostile circumstances that we have encountered in Ukraine for no fault of ours. Let's hope for the best. The chief minister's humanitarian approach in dealing with us has surely been a solace for us," Bhaduri said.

Shresta Routh of Barasat who was in her first year at Vinnitsa National Medical University said we are really thankful to the honourable Chief Minister for being so concerned about our future.

"We want to continue our studies in Bengal and the way Didi (chief minister) has taken up the matter has been a morale booster for us," she added.

A 4th year student Faridul Islam of Bethuadahari, Nadia who returned midway while studying at Kiev University said that Didi has assured us of all assistance for further pursuit of studies. "Now the ball is in the court of NMC of how they should deal with our case as we have been victims of some bizarre circumstances which we had never dreamt of,"

Islam added.