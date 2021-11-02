CMRI Hospital asked to pay Rs 2L compensation

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday asked BM Birla Heart Research Center and CMRI Hospital to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the relatives of patients in two separate incidents.



One Purdendu Chattaraj, a resident of the city brought his father, an 82-year-old patient, from Jhargram to the BM

Birla Heart Research Center following some heart related ailments on the day of Kali Puja last year.

The patient was kept unattended for around half an hour after he was taken to the hospital around 3 pm.

The patient was shifted to the ICU. Till the evening, his health remained alright.

Chattaraj received a call from the hospital around 9.30 pm saying that his father had a cardiac arrest around 9 pm.

The patient was finally pronounced dead at 10.10 pm on the same day.

The WBCERC had spotted many irregularities in the records of the hospital.

The hospital failed to provide data as to when the patient was admitted to the hospital.

Even there were discrepancies in the information mentioned by the hospital, including the timing when the health condition of the patient deteriorated.

After going through the irregularities, the WBCERC directed the hospital authorities to provide the compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased's family.

In a separate incident, the WBCERC asked the CMRI Hospital to provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to one Jayanta Sinha who had admitted his mother Sabita Sinha (82) on December 25 last year.

The treating doctor at the hospital referred her to one pulmonologist but the hospital did not communicate to the doctor.

The hospital authorities told the Commission that they could not establish contact with the doctor.

WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said the hospital should have told the family members of the patient that they failed to arrange the doctor and thus could have also told them the family members can consult a doctor on their own. But the hospital remained silent.

In another incident, the Commission asked Cure Centre nursing home to give a discount of Rs 50,000 to a patient as the hospital did not comply with the advisories given by the Health regulatory body, WBCERC.

In another incident, the Commission directed a senior police officer of Kolkata police to probe into an incident of a fraud in which one Soumik Dutta had duped money from the patient claiming himself to be a senior official of the Cure Centre Nursing Home.

The nursing home authorities, however, told the Commission that they did not know any such person.