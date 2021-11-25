CMRI Hosp asked to pay compensation for negligence

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed CMRI Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a patient, Avijit Ganguly who was 'harassed' due to the negligence of the hospital.



Ganguly contacted the CMRI hospital and sought an appointment with a dermatologist on an emergency basis as he required urgent treatment. The appointment was fixed at 3 pm on October 12. The patient had a problem on his left hand. On the day of appointment the patient reached the hospital at around 2.15 pm, around 45 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The patient who had complained about pain in his hand was asked to wait. After a long wait the patient was told that the doctor would not come to the hospital. The hospital authorities told the Commission that on the Saptami during Durga puja the doctor did not come to the hospital.

The WBCERC did not find the claim of the hospital convincing enough as they could arrange another doctor as the patient had complained about pains and he was given a prior appointment.

"The hospital authorities should have informed the patient that the doctor would not come due to puja. Why did the hospital give me an appointment? The hospital should have arranged another doctor so that the patient can consult. We have found lapses on the part of the hospital and therefore asked them to pay compensation," WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said.

In another incident the WBCERC has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Quadra Diagnostic facility which had swapped a report of a patient Shyamal Kumar Roy. The Commission also asked the authorities to return around 6,900 that they had taken for the test. The matter came to light when the patient went to the doctor who spotted the swap. Roy has no pacemaker mounted on his heat but the report given to him showed the presence of a pacemaker. The diagnostic center sought apology from the patient for the incident.

The WBCERC also asked the Park Clinic to consider a case on humanitarian grounds as the fees of two doctors were not mentioned in the bill and therefore the doctors' fees were denied by the insurance company. The insurance company said that the doctors' fees were included in the consolidated fees. The patient, Sanjay Mohta claimed that he had paid fees to two doctors.