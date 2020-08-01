CMO Public Grievance System gets Digital India Platinum Award by Skoch Foundation

Kolkata: The unique public grievance addressing system of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), E-Samadhan, that has addressed 95 percent cases in a record time, received the prestigious and the highest Digital India Platinum Award by Skoch Foundation, out of 4,000 nominations in the country, at the 66th Skoch Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.



It was the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to introduce a public grievances management model in which people can send in their grievances directly addressed to her. A comprehensive and robust mechanism has been set up to ensure that the grievances get redressed within a set time. The exclusive grievance management system was launched in 2019 and so far 8.16 lakh cases have been received, 95 percent of which has already been redressed.

It has come up as a model with a comprehensive system for effective management, monitoring and redressal of all grievances received at the CMO. The unique initiative of the Bengal government has been adjudged best among all nominations from across the country. Skoch Foundation confers 10 Silver, three Gold and one Platinum award every year to outstanding projects and schemes. The projects and schemes are selected for award through a competitive process.

Top brass of the state government supervises the entire operation of the CMO public grievance addressing system. Every concerned officer of the department, of which a grievance is related to, gets an SMS alert as soon as it is received and entry is made to the system. All the officers get another SMS alert and even e-mails in case a grievance does not get addressed within a stipulated time. The state government continues to work even on minor issues until they get resolved.

Earlier, the Bengal government had bagged the Skoch Platinum Award in 2014 and it was for its e-Abgari project of the state Excise Directorate. It was one of the major e-governance initiatives of the state government.