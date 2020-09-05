CMCH: After initial denial, Covid +ve cop admitted

Kolkata: Controversy cropped up over denying admission of a Covid-infected police personnel at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Friday morning.



According to sources, a few days ago, a personnel of CMCH police outpost under Bowbazar police station was tested positive while staying at the barrack.

Due to some health issues, when he went to the hospital and requested admission, he was denied admission.

The cop alleged that the doctor on duty at the Emergency denied his admission. It is further alleged that the doctor misbehaved with the colleagues of the police personnel who had accompanied him. Almost after two hours, he was admitted.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Central Division, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam said he is not aware of any such incident.

The Superintendent of CMCH, Indranil Biswas said: "I am not aware of any such incident. There is no chance of denying admission to Covid patients as several beds are vacant."

Earlier, controversy cropped up on several occasions against the CMCH authority for allegedly not sharing information with the patients' family. It was alleged that few of the staff of the hospital demanded money from patients' kin too.