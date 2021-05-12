CM writes to partymen, says stay connected with masses

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to all MLAs of her party, requested them to maintain close contacts with the people at the grassroots level and to help them get benefits of the state government's development schemes in order to take Bengal to new heights of success.



"Maintain close contacts with the people at the grassroots level. Ensure that the benefits of state-run schemes reach them. Then only we will become successful in taking Bengal to new heights of success," Banerjee wrote to the MLAs after congratulating them and their family members for their victory from their respective Assembly segments.

She has also added that the state has witnessed an overall development in the past 10 years. But "we have to take up more work in the coming days for further development of Bengal. Keep in mind that we have to always stand beside the people, specially in a distressed situation, to pay respect to their mandate. You have to be humble and polite in terms of serving the masses," Banerjee stated in the letter.

She also expressed her gratitude towards every member of the Trinamool Congress family and the people who cast their votes in favour of her party. Trinamool Congress has formed the government in Bengal for the third consecutive term this time. In 2021, TMC has come to power by securing 213 seats and it is the maximum number of seats compared to the past two terms.

Banerjee stated in the letter that the win of each MLA is the victory of development, unity, peace, harmony, culture and above all of "Maa, Mati and Manush".

She concluded the letter stating that Trinamool Congress is the party of common people and it is "our commitment to serve for their betterment".

It needs a mention that the state government is going to initiate a series of state-run schemes, including "Duare Ration" and the scheme to provide financial support to women as early as possible after tackling the Covid situation. A committee headed by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has also been set up to look after the same.