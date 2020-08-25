CM writes to Modi again, urges Centre to postpone JEE/NEET exams & avoid putting lives at risk

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday once again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the state government had received a letter from the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting the JEE/NEET starting from September 1.



She also wrote a letter to the PM on Monday urging him to postpone the exams considering the present Covid situation as it may put the lives of the students at risk.

In Tuesday's letter, Banerjee also requested Modi to consider making an appeal to the Supreme Court as it had given a verdict in favour of holding the exams. "I would request your kind intervention and to consider the Central government making an appeal to the Honourable Apex Court to review its decision in the interest of the student community so that they are free from mental agony," reads Tuesday's letter.

A team of doctors that had written to both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister on similar issues stated that even if the NEET is held in amidst the Covid or post pandemic situation, the Centre must involve the state government as the latter has infrastructure to conduct the tests even in the rural areas as the state joint entrance board has many centers.

The lesser the number of centers which the Centre owned institution has, may not be able to address physical distancing norms. The students in various districts would have to go to another district for the examination.

"NEET (UG) 2020 candidates have to enter the examination centre/hall at 11 am onward in different slots and the exam will continue till 5 pm. The exam will start at 2 pm. The candidates have to remain in an empty stomach for over six hours at least. There will be no food or no canteen for candidates. On the other hand the examination functionaries are allowed to bring their food. Students may enter the centre with modern devices as there will be no checking unlike last year," Dr A.K Maity, one of the team members said.

The NTA has set the examination centres in metro cities and urban areas. Most of the examinees have to travel 50-250 kms to reach the examination centre.

Normal run of public vehicles is not yet in many states, the team of doctors said.

"NTA has not clarified it in its advisory if a candidate who has finished the quarantine period or those suffering from disease can appear for the exam. Thumb impressions of the candidates will not be collected during examination. Though thumb impression collection was done in exam hall last year, afterwards it was seen 19 candidates had been involved in cheating. Physical movement of the Invigilators will be minimum in the exam hall. At present situation, it is very tough to conduct NEET(UG)," Dr Maity further added.