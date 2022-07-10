CM writes to Consul General of Japan in Kolkata condoling Abe's death
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the assassination of Shinzo Abe and said that the latter was instrumental not only in cementing the relationship between India and Japan but the ''relational depth'' between West Bengal and Japan was personified by the former Prime Minister.
"I am deeply shocked by the tragic demise of the former PM of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. His dastardly assassination brings us immense pain. He not only cemented the relation between India & Japan but also had a special connection with Bengal," the Chief Minister wrote in her tweet.
The former Prime Minister, 67, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan on Friday morning.
Chief Minister Banerjee, on Saturday, wrote to Nakagawa Koichi, the Consul General of Japan in Kolkata and maintained that Bengal has excellent trade and industrial, as well as cultural relations with Japan.
"Japanese public agencies like JICA and JETRO have moorings in our state, as do many of your private corporate players,"the letter read.
Banerjee through her letter offered profound condolences to the relatives, friends and countless admirers of the late leader as well as to the Japan countrymen.
In her letter the Chief Minister also stated that the "dastardly assassination numbs us".
"Let the noble soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister wrote in her letter to Consul General of Japan.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Protesters capture Sri Lankan President's official residence9 July 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Texters' parlance9 July 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Enlightening games9 July 2022 7:26 PM GMT
Quandary over groupings9 July 2022 7:23 PM GMT
A beginning, not milestone9 July 2022 7:20 PM GMT