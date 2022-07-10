CM writes to Consul General of Japan in Kolkata condoling Abe's death

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the assassination of Shinzo Abe and said that the latter was instrumental not only in cementing the relationship between India and Japan but the ''relational depth'' between West Bengal and Japan was personified by the former Prime Minister.



"I am deeply shocked by the tragic demise of the former PM of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. His dastardly assassination brings us immense pain. He not only cemented the relation between India & Japan but also had a special connection with Bengal," the Chief Minister wrote in her tweet.

The former Prime Minister, 67, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Banerjee, on Saturday, wrote to Nakagawa Koichi, the Consul General of Japan in Kolkata and maintained that Bengal has excellent trade and industrial, as well as cultural relations with Japan.

"Japanese public agencies like JICA and JETRO have moorings in our state, as do many of your private corporate players,"the letter read.

Banerjee through her letter offered profound condolences to the relatives, friends and countless admirers of the late leader as well as to the Japan countrymen.

In her letter the Chief Minister also stated that the "dastardly assassination numbs us".

"Let the noble soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister wrote in her letter to Consul General of Japan.