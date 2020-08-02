CM wishes people on Bakrid

Kolkata: The Imams of different mosques urged those who had gone there to offer nammaz to observe Eid Al- Adh to follow the instructions of the state government on the lockdown norms strictly to prevent spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the people on Eid Al– Adh in the social media. The nammaz was observed in all the mosques in batches maintaining strict physical distancing. The people went to the mosques wearing masks and sanitised their hands before entering. The state government had urged the Muslims to observe Eid Al–Adh indoor in view of the pandemic.