CM wishes Locket a speedy recovery

Kolkata: Extending political courtesy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished recovery of BJP MP Locket Chatterjee who is suffering from COVID-19.



After learning about Chatterjee getting infected, the Chief Minister spoke to her over phone and wished her recovery. She also assured of standing beside her at this critical time. The BJP MP also expressed her gratitude towards the Chief Minister for wishing her recovery.

Chatterjee, who was once in TMC, tested Covid-19 positive and had tweeted about the same on Friday. She was later admitted to hospital. Doctors have stated her condition to be stable at present. Beside the Chief Minister, actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev also wished recovery of Chatterjee. In a tweet, Dev has stated: "Sad to hear this. Please stay safe Didi. Hope you recover soon and get back to being healthy. My prayers are with you and your family."