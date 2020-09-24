CM wishes KKR good luck

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her wishes to Kolkata Knight Riders before they began their journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. She tweeted: "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' has already been India's spirit in 2020, fighting crises without breaking a sweat. Another set of champions hit the field today, trying to bring joy to every home. My best wishes to @KKRiders & dearest @iamsrk as they begin their IPL campaign. #KKRHaiTaiyaar." Mpost

