CM will not attend Niti Aayog's council meet

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would not be taking part in the Niti Aayog's governing council meeting that is scheduled to be held on Saturday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair the meeting in which chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of union territories have been invited to be present in the meeting.

According to the sources, the Chief Minister would not be present in the meeting and this comes when she repeatedly slammed the Centre for setting up Niti Ayog by abolishing the National Planning Commission that was set up as per the vision of Netaji Subhas

Chandra Bose.

She had also said that the states used to get ample scope earlier to place their demands before the Planning Commission. But the Niti Ayog now did not give ears to the requests of the states.

Moreover, the Chief Minister has accused the Centre of not releasing the whopping around Rs 70,000 crore that it owes to the state. The Chief Minister has also announced the setting up of the state Planning Commission named as the Netaji State Planning Commission.

However, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay will be attending the meeting in virtual mode.