CM will give away 'Krishak Ratna' awards on May 17

KOLKATA: After a Covid-induced gap of two years the state government will again give 'Krishak Ratna' awards. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the same to five farmers as a token from a government programme at West Midnapore on May 17. About 342 farmers, one in every block, will receive the award.



"We were compelled to stop this award in the last two years, due to the pandemic. Now, the Chief Minister has directed to make necessary arrangements for commencement of the awards. The prizes are given to the best performing farmer from every block in the state," Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister said.

Chattopadhyay will be present at Sonarpur on May 17 for handing over the awards. The Chief Minister had announced the award to acknowledge hard work and innovation done by a farmer in 2011 and distribution started from the 2012-13 financial year. According to sources in Nabanna, 2003 farmers have received this award till date.