CM visits kin of victims of Mal flash flood, invites them to admin meet

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a tour of North Bengal, changed her schedule to meet the families of the deceased in the Mal flash flood tragedy that had left 8 persons dead and many injured.



The Chief Minister arrived at Mal Bazar in Jalapaiguri at around 4:30 pm on Monday. She was scheduled to meet the families of the deceased on Tuesday along with chairing an administrative meeting at the Mal Adarsha Vidalaya.

Her helicopter landed at the Barodighi Uccho Vidalaya grounds at around 4:30 pm. However, on the way to Teshimla Resort, where she will be putting up for the night, Banerjee made an abrupt change in plans. She decided to visit the families of the deceased and ask them to attend the administrative meeting on Tuesday.

A sudden flash flood in the Mal river in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri district during Durga immersion on October 5 evening swept away many. The flash flood left 8 dead and many others injured. The State Government immediately paid an exgratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

"An incident occurred and some families had to suffer while others were enjoying the Durga Pujas. It was an accident at Mal. How the water level suddenly increased in the river and the flash flood occurred is a matter of probe. We are investigating. The flash flood left 8 dead. I have visited 6 families of the deceased. I am told the other two families are out of station, including a family on a visit to Gaya at present. Otherwise, I would have met them too," she said.

Thanking the locals and the administration, Banerjee said: "I am thankful to all, including the residents, district administration, police, Civil defence, and civic volunteers who managed to save more than 450 lives. I have invited the family members of the deceased along with the local residents who had risked their own lives to save the lives of others, to Tuesday's administrative meeting," stated Banerjee, talking to media persons after visiting the families.

Most of the families requested her for permanent government jobs. Swapan Adhikari, father of deceased Swarnadip Adhikari, whose house the Chief Minister had visited, stated: "I am touched that the Chief Minister visited our house. I requested her to ensure that there is no rerun of such incidents in future."

The Chief Minister visited the Poddar household that had lost their daughter Sushmita. "We have been invited for the administrative meet and will definitely attend," stated Samarendra Poddar, father of the deceased. The Chief Minister has assured of all help to the families of the deceased.

Before the visit of the Chief Minister, Leena Gangopadhyay, Chairperson, State Women's Commission had visited the families of the deceased and the injured persons to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister will be attending an administrative meeting on Tuesday at Mal Bazar following which she will be returning to Kanyashree Guest House near Siliguri. On October 19 the Chief Minister will attend a Vijaya Sammelani programme at the Kawakhali grounds.

On October 20 she is scheduled to depart for Kolkata.