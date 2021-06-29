CM visits Kabir Suman at hospital

Kolkata: Singer and political activist Kabir Suman was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Monday morning. He complained of chest pain and breathing difficulty. Local doctors examined him and advised hospitalisation. He has been admitted to the Woodburn Ward. His Covid report is negative. He is on oxygen support and is under close observation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital to check on his health. Known as the pioneer of alternative Bengali music, Kabir Suman introduced a new trend in Bengali music with songs that were written, composed and sung by one individual. Some of his popular albums are 'Tomake Chai' and 'Boshe Anko'. He was a Member of Parliament of India in the 15th Lok Sabha after being elected from the Jadavpur constituency in Kolkata from the All India Trinamool Congress from 2009 to 2014.