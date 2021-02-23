CM visits Jakir Hossian, says condition stable

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the SSKM Hospital and met Jakir Hossain, minister of state for Labour department who had received severe injuries during a blast that had taken place at Nimtita station in Murshidabad station couple of days ago.



Banerjee met Hossain and enquired about his health.

After meeting him at the Trauma Care Center of the SSKM Banerjee told reporters that his health condition is stable and his face is still swollen.

He has undergone two operations already. Many people are given fresh lease of life due to the setting up of Trauma center.

He would be shifted to the Woodburn ward later in the day, Banerjee said.

He would be shifted to general bed after his health condition recovers further. Some others who were accompanying the minister at the time of incident were also undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care.

"We pray to God for their recovery. I have met the doctors and senior officials of the hospital. They have a great job. I would request the followers of Jakir not to come to his close contact to avoid any infection including Covid which is going up again," Banerjee said.

Hossain has already undergone nerve grafting done by the special team of doctors consisting of plastic and orthopedic surgeons. The medical board carried out reconstruction surgeries of Jakir to repair the injuries occurred to the ankle of his right leg.

State government has already given Z category security to Hossain. Apart from pilot car and escort care, three security personnel will always remain by the side of the minister.

Altogether 22 police personnel will be deployed for the security of the minister. Hossain will also be given a bullet proof vehicle when he will travel through the Maoist infested areas.