CM visits as many as four Kali Puja pandals, urges all to follow norms

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated different Kali Pujas in the city on



Wednesday.

She visited as many as four Kali Puja mandaps in the evening. Every year, Banerjee visits Kali Puja mandaps and inaugurates the same.

She visited the Puja mandaps of Five Star Club at Girish Park in north Kolkata and inaugurated the same. She also visited the Puja mandaps of Janbazar Sammilita, Youth Friends Club and Bhowanipore Venus Club.

Like all the presvious years, Banerjee also went to Durga Puja pandals this year and inaugurated the same in the city.

Banerjee held cabinet meeting before setting out for inauguration of Kali Puja pandals. While interacting with the media after the cabinet meeting, Banerjee urged people to follow Covid norms during

Kali Puja and Diwali so that number of Covid

cases do not go up after the festival. She also urged all the concerned officers to take necessary steps in this regard.