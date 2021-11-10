CM urges traders not to hike prices of veggies; inaugurates Jagaddhatri Puja

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged traders in Posta not to hike the prices of vegetables so that they remain within the reach of common people.



She said this while inaugurating Jagaddhatri Puja of Posta Bazar Merchants' Association, which entered the 48th year in 2021 on Tuesday. "I request you not to hike the prices of vegetables so that they remain within the reach of common people. If you do not hike the price, your profit will not be less. We do not know what will happen to us in the next moment. We should all try to serve people as long as we live," she maintained.

Banerjee virtually inaugurated the temple complex after its renovation under the Mahesh Development Scheme in Hooghly. The Rath Yatra in Mahesh, the second oldest in the country, began in 1396. A small kitchen and a public toilet have also been constructed. The estimated cost of the scheme is Rs 7.25 crore, said Nandini Chakraborty, principal secretary of state Tourism department.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated two Jagatdhatri Pujas at Bramhanpur Jagarani Samity and Charmandirtala in Chandannagore.

The state government has prepared a comprehensive scheme to improve lighting arrangements at Chandannagore at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore. The underground cables will be laid to supply uninterrupted power during the immersion of Jagatdhatri idols. It will take nearly one year to complete the project.

There will be relaxation of night curfew in Chandannagore and Krishnagar in view of Jagaddhatri Puja. The notification issued by the state government stated that on November 12 and 13 in Hooghly and Nadia districts vehicles will be allowed to ply between 11pm and 5am.

However, the areas surrounding the pandals have been declared as no entry zones by the High Court in view of Covid pandemic. 'Buri Ma' the famous Jagaddhatri Puja enters the 249th year in 2021. The Anjali will be organised online. Mamata Banerjee urged people to maintain the Covid protocols strictly while observing Jagatdhatri Puja and Chhath festival.