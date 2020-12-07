CM urges people to uphold tradition of unity in diversity

Kolkata: Commemorating Sanhati Divas, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee urged people to uphold the tradition of unity in diversity.



Referring to a poem written by Atul Prasad Sen, Banerjee wrote on social media— "nana bhasa, nana mot, nana poridhan (diverse language, diverse views, diverse dresses.)"

Banerjee has repeatedly spoken about unity in diversity. She had criticised BJP for trying to bulldoze the age old tradition of the country. She had slammed BJP for intervening in someone's food habits, dress and views.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders urged people to work together to uphold the state's tradition of communal peace and harmony.

Addressing a gathering at Baruipur, Firhad Hakim cautioned people against those who were trying to disrupt the communal peace and harmony.

Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinanmool Congress urged the party workers to put up a united fight against the evil forces. "Those who are coming to Bengal do not know our culture and tradition. They are like migratory birds and once the election is over they will never be seen again," he remarked.

Mimi Chakraborty, party's MP from Jadavpur said instead of giving protection to the family members of the girl, who was raped and murdered by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had given shelter to the accused. "The dalit women have been tortured in different states that are being ruled by BJP-led governments. The party does not respect women," the MP added. She criticised BJP leaders for using derogatory language against Mamata Banerjee.