CM urges people of state not to throng Ganga Sagar Mela this year

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged local people not to throng in Ganga Sagar in the view of Covid pandemic.



"It is more important to be cautious than enjoying this time. I would urge the local people not to throng in Ganga Sagar as it will help giving space to guests (people) coming from other states when maintaining physical distance is must to avoid spread of the disease. I am also visiting this time," Banerjee said after stressing on holding the fair in smaller size this time or else

the city would once again come under the grab of the pandemic.

She stressed on the e-snan application under which holy water along with prashad will be sent to an applicant's doorstep just against a delivery charge of Rs 150.

The state government is expecting a turnover of around 30 lakh pilgrims that was 50 lakh last time.

The timing to take holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal is from around 6 am on January 14 to the same time of the next day. The mela will be from January 8 to 16. So the Chief Minister directed all the concerned ministers including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Mukherjee and Manturam Pakhira to be present there on all those days. She also directed both to the ministers and police to inform immediately if any attempt to disturb the peace by spreading hatred is noticed.

She also directed officials to coordinate with the states from where maximum number people visit Gangasagar and to ensure their rapid antigen tests as soon as they set foot in Bengal. There will also be 13 medical screening camps at all entry points beside the 600 bed Covid hospital along with 6 wellness centres, eight safe homes, 11 quarantine centres and 5 isolation centres. "Wearing a mask is a must," Banerjee said.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles at Sagar Island would be 30 km per hour to avoid accidents due to fog.