CM urges people not to overcrowd, avail work from home option

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to avoid overcrowding in buses and suggested that employees of private offices should work from home in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19.



Expressing her gratitude to the people of the state for their "indomitable spirit" when Bengal is fighting simultaneously against the pandemic and aftermath of Super Cyclone Amphan, Banerjee requested one and all to wear face masks and maintain physical distance so that the spread of the disease can be checked.

"I'd urge you all to avoid overcrowding on buses, request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We've ensured no one's marked late in Government offices. Visit public places only when urgent, always wear masks & stay safe!" Banerjee tweeted.

The state government introduced two shifts for its employees to avoid overcrowding in public transport and the number of buses has also been increased when 70 per cent of the work strength is attending office on rotation. She had also urged the private companies to follow the same and to avail work from home option as much as possible.

Bengal has recently witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with a return of more than 11 lakh migrant workers to the state. The number was under control in the first two months with relentless efforts of the Mamata Banerjee government. But, the COVID-19 situation in the state has deteriorated due to the Centre's unplanned moves in sending back the migrants despite repeated requests in carrying out the same in a phased manner.

In such a situation, the Chief Minister urged the people to maintain physical distance and take strict care of nutrition to avoid spreading of the virus. "However, we still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms & take strict care of your nutrition," she added in the tweet.

Following her directions, all-out efforts are being made to ensure an increase in the number of swab tests by setting up more testing laboratories despite the Centre's delay in giving permission for the same. Starting with only two testing laboratories, with constant efforts of the administration the number has now gone up to 44 where every day nearly 10,000 tests are being conducted. The number of people testing positive has also gone up, but with the persistent fight of the frontline workers including doctors, the state's recovery rate stood at around 40 per cent on Thursday.

Congratulating the frontline warriors, Banerjee further stated in her tweet: "On Government of West Bengal's behalf, I would like to thank all the relief workers, police and medical fraternity and civil society organisation, who have been at the forefront tackling the crises."

She further stated: "It speaks volumes about the culture and indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we have been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster & a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger and united out of this."