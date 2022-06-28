CM urges all to adhere to Covid norms; state logs 551 fresh cases

Kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. However, the hospital admission rate among the infected patients is as low as 3 per cent in Bengal.



State Health department has recently received a report from the hospitals saying that one or two fatalities which are occurring are mainly because of the co-morbid issues of the patients.

No Covid death was however reported in the state on Monday. According to the Health department's report, even most of those who are getting infected with Covid are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Health experts have stated that there is nothing to panic but people must follow Covid protocols while going to a public place.

Incidentally, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again urged the people to follow Covid protocols so that infection can be checked further. State on Monday saw a jump in daily cases with 551 new cases being reported. The figure stood at 493 on Sunday whereas on Saturday the daily infection stood at 235. State had a huge jump in infected cases up to 745 on last Thursday from 295 on Wednesday.

After nearly four and half months the daily Covid log in the state has gone over 400.

Positivity rate has again gone up to 9.55 per cent from what was registered at 5.11 per cent on Sunday. It had gone up by a huge margin last Thursday with the figure reaching at 7.30 per cent on last Thursday from what was registered at 4.85 per cent on Wednesday. No Covid death was reported in the state on Sunday. Two Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.05 per cent on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure. The recovery rate continues to drop in the state.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.75 per cent on Monday from what stood at 98.77 per cent on Sunday.

On Thursday the figure stood at 98.80 per cent. Around 3,923 patients are currently in home isolation and 157 patients are in hospitals. There are none in safe homes yet.