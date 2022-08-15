CM: Unitedly reinforce bond with motherland, pledge to protect it

kolkata: In On the eve of India's 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited all countrymen to share ways in which they connect with the nation and stressed that the "sacred connection" to India unites its citizens, despite the diversity in cultures, traditions and languages.



"WE, the people of INDIA. OUR cultures, traditions, languages, attires, and customs vary. Yet, WE are ONE. OUR love for the nation binds us. OUR sacred CONNECTION to India unites us," she tweeted.

In continuation to the tweet, she added: "As we gear up to celebrate India's 75 years of independence, let us unitedly reinforce OUR CONNECTION to the motherland and pledge to protect it. I invite you all to share your ideas! How do you connect with our glorious nation? #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) will celebrate 75 years of Independence in every block across the state. National flag will be hoisted in all the 144 wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Chief Minister will be present at the Independence Day programme at Manton in Behala at midnight. She will attend two more functions at Hazra Rod and Kidderpore.

The Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate her dream project, the Independence Day Museum at the Alipore Central Correctional Home on Monday. National leaders, including Netaji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Chittaranjan Das, Jatindra Mohan Sengupta, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, among others spent their jail terms at the Alipore Central Correctional Home. It has been proposed to set up a light and sound programme at the museum. Nearly one hundred revolutionaries had been hanged at the correctional home. The watch towers have been repaired. The place, where the revolutionaries had been hanged, has been renovated.

Eminent painters, including artist Shuvaprasanna, Jogen Chowdhury and 10 others had made paintings on the wall themed around the freedom movement. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee will be live on Facebook at midnight to share his message with the citizens.

"Let's pause to ponder. We, the people, of this nation are different. Our cultures, festivals, attires, and customs are different. Yet, we stand UNITED. How? The answer is, OUR CONNECTION to the MOTHERLAND. OUR CONNECTION to the nation binds and unites us," Abhishek tweeted on Sunday.

In another tweet, he mentioned: "It is OUR CONNECTION to India that strengthens us. This SACRED CONNECTION, we promise to uphold! Today, we encourage the people of India to share their ideas. What connects you to our great nation? #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75."