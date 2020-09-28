CM to visit North Bengal today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit North Bengal on Monday to hold review meetings of five districts. Banerjee will take stock of the progress of the ongoing development projects in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar.



The meeting comes crucial as this is going to be the Chief Minister's first visit to any district to hold a review meeting since the Covid situation had prevailed from mid-March. The review meeting will be held at Uttar Kanya, the administrative building which houses the headquarters of North Bengal. She is scheduled to hold the review meeting of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on September 29 while the same for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar is scheduled on September 30.

Banerjee was scheduled to visit North Bengal to hold the meetings on September 21 and 22. But it had to be rescheduled to September 29 and 30 owing to inclement weather. The Chief Minister herself had monitored the situation from the state's administrative headquarters at Nabanna as there was a prediction of heavy rainfall mainly in South Bengal districts along with in some northern parts of the state. The crucial handing over of charge to the new Chief Secretary of the state would also take place in North Bengal itself as the present Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha is going to retire on September 30.

In the past nine years, Banerjee has taken a series of steps that ensured overall development of each and every part of the state. She has given equal stress for development of North Bengal besides implementing different projects in South Bengal districts. The Chief Minister held a review meeting through video conference from Nabanna with South Bengal districts including Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Burdwan on August 24 and 25. So, this North Bengal visit would be her first visit to any part of the state to hold a review meeting.

Though she often held video conferences with all district authorities from Nabanna to ensure a proper fight against Covid, she would tally the progress of the development schemes and would also be directing both the administrative and police officers to take necessary moves as and when required for proper implementation of the schemes so that its benefits reach the grassroots level within the stipulated time. Banerjee is also likely to launch the "Pathashre Abhijan" from North Bengal itself.

Security arrangement in the area has been tightened up to avoid any untoward incident during the stay of Chief Minister in North Bengal.