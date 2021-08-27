CM to visit North Bengal in first week of September

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would visit North Bengal in the first week of September. This would be her first visit to the region after returning to power for the third consecutive term.



The Chief Minister's visit comes crucial at the time when a section of BJP leaders raised demands to divide the region as a separate Union territory.

Condemning the demand of "dividing Bengal", Banerjee repeatedly stated that she would never allow it to happen.

Though the schedule of her visit is yet to be finalised, Banerjee would be visiting North Bengal on September 6 if everything remains as planned. She would be holding an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya besides some political meetings as well.

Sources said that the final list of her programme is yet to get prepared but she may also visit to some places affected due to inundation after heavy rainfall.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Banerjee visited almost all the eight North Bengal districts several times and held political rallies for her party.

Overcoming the setback that the state's rulling party had faced in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in North Bengal, Trinamool Congress regained its control in major parts of north Bengal districts including Malda and North Dinajpur.

Out of the 54 Assembly segments in North Bengal, Trinamool has bagged 21 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. The overwhelming result came despite BJP winning all the Lok Sabha seats in the region in 2019 General elections.

It needs mention that the Mamata Banerjee government has increased the Budget exclusively for development of North Bengal by more than 800 per cent in the past 10 years compared to that of in the last fiscal of the Left Front government.

This comes when the Bengal government has spent Rs 4,968.51 crore since 2012-13 fiscal only through the North Bengal Development department that was set up by Mamata Banerjee after coming to power in 2011.

Apart from the development work carried out by the North Bengal Development department, other departments including Tourism, Industries, MSME, Transport, Agriculture, Irrigation, School Education and Higher Education have undertaken different projects involving investment of crores of rupees from its own funds.