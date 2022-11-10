CM to visit Jhargram on November 15

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Jhargram district on November 15 to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, an official said on Wednesday.



She may also virtually inaugurate some stretches of new roads from the venue.

Addressing a gathering in Nadia on Wednesday, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo

Mamata Banerjee said : "I will be traveling to Jangal Mahal on November 15 to celebrate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. We have also given a State holiday on that day."

Banerjee may also hold a meeting in Binpur block 2 in Belpahari area before returning to Kolkata the same day, the official at the Secretariat said.