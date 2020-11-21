CM to visit Bankura next week, to address public rally, hold admin meet

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Bankura next week where she will be addressing the first public meeting in the district since the advent of the Covid situation.



She will be holding both an administrative review meeting and later a public rally during her visit to the district that is scheduled on November 24 and 25.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold the administrative review meeting at Kharidubri Sports Complex auditorium on November 24 while the public rally will be held at Shunukpahari Hut ground.

Senior police officers already did reccee of the venues and the security arrangement has been tightened up to avoid any untoward incident in the district during the stay of the Chief Minister.

Banerjee will be taking stock of all the ongoing projects in the district in the administrative review meeting. According to the sources, the issue of supply of sufficient safe drinking water in Jangalmahal is going to come up strongly in the review meeting.

While the district leadership of Trinamool Congress is waiting to listen to the party chairperson considering it to be the most significant rally with only a few months

left for the Assembly elections in 2021.