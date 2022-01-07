CM to virtually attend inauguration prog of Chittaranjan Cancer Institute's 2nd campus

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she will be attending the inauguration of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in virtual mode from her home office in Kalighat.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate CNCI's second campus on Friday. With both the PM and CM being present virtually at the programme Banerjee is likely to bring up a discussion on the Covid situation. The state government, according to Banerjee has borne 25 per cent of the total expenditure incurred in the setting up of this campus. The first campus of CNCI is situated at Hazra in South Kolkata.

The second campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc. The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, stated the PMO.

Meanwhile, the state Finance department has asked all departments to cut down on their expenses in view of the pandemic situation.