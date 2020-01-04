CM to tour districts of Darjeeling from January 20

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on a tour of the districts of Darjeeling from January 20.



On Friday while addressing an anti-CAA and NRC rally in Siliguri, Banerjee had stated that she would lead a similar protest rally in the Hills on January 22.

Sources said that after the rally ended at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri the Chief Minister had had a talk with Ministers Gautam Deb and Aroop Biswas.

Banerjee instructed the Ministers that the annual Uttarbanga Utsav should commence on January 20. She also desired that the festival should be held at new venues in North Bengal.

The Uttarbanga Utsav, organised by the Bengal Government is held every year at different venues of North Bengal districts.

The week-long event is aimed at showcasing the rich and diverse culture, art, craft, music, songs and other performing arts of North Bengal. This is the 9th edition of the Utsav. Along with this a mega sit and draw competition, felicitation of meritorious students forms part of the festival. Eminent persons excelling in different spheres from North Bengal are conferred the Banga Ratna Awards at the Uttar Banga Utsav. The Chief Minister also instructed for the incorporation of venues at Malda district and Kaliagunj in Uttar Dinajpur district.

The Utsav will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on January 20.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, sources stated that she will depart for

Darjeeling after inaugurating the Utsav.

On January 22 she will lead a protest rally in the Hills. On January 23, she will be attending the birth anniversary celebrations of Subash Chandra Bose organised by the State Government in Darjeeling.