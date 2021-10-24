CM to reach N Bengal today; hold admin meets, review damage due to rainfall

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving at Darjeeling district on Sunday on a four-day visit. Besides holding administrative meetings in Darjeeling, she will be taking stock of the recent natural calamity including landslides in the Hills and flood-like situation in low lying areas and river banks in the plains. This is her first visit to North Bengal after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third term.



After arrival at the Bagdogra Airport, the Chief Minister will attend a "Bijoya Sammelani" of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police at the Baghajatin Park in Siliguri. A coordination meeting was held by the police attended by Ministers Aroop Biswas, Indranil Sen and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Chairman Gautam Deb. "The Chief Minister will attend the Bijoya Sammelani where she will interact and give away Biswa Bangla Sarad Samman awards," added Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

About 69 clubs and organisers of Durga Pujas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will be represented at the Sammelani. From Baghajatin Park, the Chief Minister will head for Uttarkanya.

On October 25 Banerjee will chair a meeting of the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts at Uttarkanya. On October 26, she is scheduled to head for Kurseong where she will hold an administrative meeting for the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Sources stated that she could visit landslide affected areas after the administrative meeting. The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Siliguri on October 27. On October 28 she is scheduled to depart from Siliguri.

Cooch Behar district has been kept out of the schedule of administrative meetings and the Sarad Samman as Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar will be going to bypolls on October 30.