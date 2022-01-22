CM to open integrated oncology unit of N Bengal Med College on Feb 4

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the integrated oncology unit of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri on February 4.



Work on this unit is almost complete. Dr. Susanta Roy, Officer on Special Duty (Public Health Department,) North Bengal, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the integrated oncology unit at Uttar Kanya, the mini secretariat. Authorities of the NBMCH and PWD officials were present.

"On December 7 there was a meeting on integrated OPD services on Oncology at the NBMCH. We had a review meeting on the progress in that direction. The unit will be inaugurated on February 4 by the Chief Minister from Kolkata on the occasion of World Cancer Day," stated Dr. Roy.

All the services related to Oncology treatment will henceforth be available under one roof and not in separate

departments.