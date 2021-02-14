CM to open a series of projects, give 1L cycles to students today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating a series of projects besides giving out 1 lakh bicycles to school goers under Sabuj Sathi project from Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday.



This time 1 lakh bicycles will be given to the students who were in class IX in 2020. The state government already distributed 84.96 lakh bicycles under the scheme.

Banerjee would also inaugurate the common kitchen scheme "Maa" that was announced by her while delivering the interim annual financial statement on February 5. It is going to

start in Kolkata from Monday, in which egg thali will be made available to people at only Rs 5 from each of the 16 boroughs under Kolkata Municipal

Corporation.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate different projects of the state Health department.

The programme would start at about 3 pm and artists from Lok Prasar Prakalpa would also be present in the event.