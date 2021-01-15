CM to monitor Covid vaccination programme virtually on Saturday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be supervising the Covid vaccination drive virtually from Nabanna on Saturday.



According to the sources, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Health Secretary NS Nigam will be accompanying the Chief Minister when she will remain connected to every district through video conference from the state headquarters.

It is learnt that she may also interact with the concerned officials present at the spot through a video conference that is expected to commence from 1 pm on Saturday.

Kolkata has been allocated the highest number of Covid vaccines in Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The Covid vaccination drive is going to initiate from Saturday with administration of vaccine to people, from the prioritised category, to take place from 210 centres across the state on the first day and it includes 18 centres in Kolkata.

The Centres from where the vaccination drive will take place in the city includes Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, SSKM Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital, Chittaranjan Medical College and Hospital, School of Tropical Medicine, Beliaghata ID Hospital, RN Tagore Hospital, AMRI Dhakuria and four urban primary health centres (UPHC).

Sources said that initially it was decided to carry out the drive from 353 centres on the first day.

Later, it was brought down to 210 to ensure better monitoring instead of going for more numbers on the first day. Gradually the number of centres will be increased. It may be mentioned that more than 4,000 vaccine administration session sites have been identified in the state.

North 24-Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of Covid vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.

"All necessary preparations are on the track for the vaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made as per data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 am for the first dose of Covid vaccination of health workers and personnel of armed forces," the Health Department said in a communication to the CMOHs in all the districts.

Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive. The state government has allowed the use of private hospitals as Covid vaccination centres after a meeting with authorities of such medical establishments.