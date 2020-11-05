CM to meet representatives of firecracker sellers today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with representatives of firecracker sellers at Nabanna on Thursday.



The meeting has been convened after the representatives of association of firecrackers sellers wrote to the Chief Minister as people have been requested not to burst fire crackers during Diwali and Kali Puja.

Considering that it would lead to their massive loss, the firecrackers traders approached the Chief Minister. Thursday's meeting would lead to a way out for the same.

President of 'Poschim Bango Atosbazi Unnayan Samity' Babla Roy had earlier said that the livelihood of around four lakh people in the state will be at stake if manufacture and sale of fireworks are stopped.

Of the four lakh people, two lakh are in pockets such as Champahati, Nungi in South 24-Parganas district alone, Roy claimed.