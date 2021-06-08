CM to meet Rakesh Tikait today

Kolkata: A delegation of leaders of the Farmers' movement led by Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to the country's agrarian society.



The meeting between the Chief Minister and Tikait is scheduled to be held at 3 pm. According to the sources, the meeting comes crucial as it is related to the support to the farmers' agitation against the Centre's contentious farm Laws. It is from the very beginning since the farm Bills were introduced in the Parliament, Banerjee and her party had been protesting against the same stating that it will take away all rights of farmers including the marginal ones.

At the same time the entire agri-market will get controlled by monopolists.

Tikait, who reached the city on Tuesday evening, will hold a Press conference at a Gurudwara in Burrabazar at 9 am on Wednesday.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the state Law minister Moloy Ghatak at noon before reaching the state secretariat, Nabanna, at 2 pm.

The eyes of the entire nation, on Wednesday, will be at the meeting in Kolkata between Tikait and the Chief Minister, who had ensured the win of the farmers in the fight against acquisition of land by the erstwhile Left Front government at Singur and Nandigram to set up a small car factory and chemical hub respectively.

The meeting, according to political analysts, also has immense political significance when six states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are going for the polls in the next year and farmers' issue has come up as a major challenge before the BJP.

Tikait is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the all India Trinamool Labour Congress president Dola Sen before leaving Kolkata on Wednesday evening itself.

It needs a mention that Tikait held Mahapanchayat at Nandigram ahead of the Bengal polls and urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of BJP.