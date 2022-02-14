CM to leave for N Bengal tour today, to hold admin meet in Siliguri on Tuesday

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will leave for North Bengal on Monday. She is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting in Siliguri on Tuesday and is likely to attend a programme in Cooch Behar on Wednesday.



According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee will be leaving from Kolkata airport on Monday afternoon in a chartered flight for Bagdogra. She will be staying at Siliguri on Monday night. The following day she is scheduled to hold an administrative review meeting there.

On Wednesday, Banerjee is likely to attend a programme organised by Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA).

Maharaja Ananta Rai who heads the GCPA had invited Banerjee to attend a programme to mark the occasion of the 512th birth anniversary of general Chila Rai belonging to the Rajbanshi community. Rai's birth anniversary will be celebrated in a grand manner on February 15 and 16.

Wednesday's programme in which Banerjee is likely to attend will be held at Siddheswari area under Baneshwar Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar II block,

Senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh, district magistrate Cooch Behar Pawan Kadiyan and Superintendent of Police of the district Sumit Kumar have already visited the site where Banerjee is likely to attend the programme.

Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Wednesday itself after her visit to Cooch Behar.

Rajbanshi leader Ananta Maharaj had joined BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal last year.

However, soon after the polls he has been maintaining a distance with the saffron party.

TMC leader Goutam Deb had also met him in recent times. Sitai MLA Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia was also seen offering puja along with him recently.Political experts believe that Maharaj's invitation to Banerjee is politically significant considering the fact that 30 per cent of Cooch Behar is of the Rajbanshi community.