CM to lay foundation stone of factory in West Burdwan on Wed

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a polyfilm factory at Panagarh industrial park in West Burdwan on Wednesday.



Banerjee would be leaving Kolkata on Tuesday and would attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory that, according to the sources, would come up against an investment of Rs 400 crore and would help create thousands of employment opportunities.

Panagarh industrial park has now come up as a crucial place with developed infrastructure and attracting investment. Many industrialists are showing interest to set up their units at the industrial park.

All eyes would be set at Panagarh on Wednesday as Banerjee would make some industry-related announcements from the programme as she has recently said that the priority area of her government at present is industry and commerce to create employment opportunities for the youths in Bengal by attracting more investment.

"Now, industry is my destination and it is our priority to create more and more employment opportunities. We will work for more investment (in the state). We have already constituted a board for promotion of industry and in a bid to address related issues I will sit once in every 15 days with members of the board," Banerjee said during her visit to SSKM Hospital on August 19.

She would return to Kolkata on Wednesday itself after the foundation stone laying programme. Security around the area has been tighten.