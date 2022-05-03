CM to launch 'Bangla Unnayaner Pathe' campaign on May 5

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a major publicity campaign titled 'Bangla Unnayaner Pathe'(Bengal in the path of development) to celebrate the first anniversary of the third term of the state government from a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, May 5.



Banerjee will inaugurate an online portal in connection with birth and death certificates and will also take part in a major distribution programme of handover of benefits under 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme virtually.

The district administration will be present along with the beneficiaries in a centralised venue in every district which will be connected through video conference.

The state-wide publicity campaign will continue till May 20, and there will be showcase of the different government-sponsored development schemes in every block.

Principal Secretary of the state Finance department chaired a virtual meeting with the district magistrates to apprise them of the government's publicity plan with the material to be supplied by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department. Cultural programmes will also be held as part of the campaign. The Paray Samadhan programme will continue side by side from May 5 to 20. The next phase of Duare Sarkar programme will start from May 21.