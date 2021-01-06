CM to interact with top entrepreneurs today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be interacting with entrepreneurs and businessmen on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to the state's prospect in trade and commerce.



According to the sources, around 100 businessmen were invited to attend the interactive session with the Chief

Minister.

Representatives of different Chambers of Commerce and business houses will also attend the meet. The meeting is going to be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar from 3 pm onward. West Bengal Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIDC) is the nodal authority that is organising the interactive session. WBIDC invited the entrepreneurs on behalf of the state government. Though a senior official of the state government did not mention the names of the invited entrepreneurs, he said that top businessmen from the state will be attending the interactive session with the Chief Minister. A preparatory meeting in this regard also took place at Nabanna on Tuesday.

Moreover, the series of major projects including ONGC's production system and allied infrastructure after studies revealed presence of oil reserve at Ashoknagar, deep sea port at Tajpur and Deocha Pachami coal block.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday also announced the cabinet's nod allowing setting up of 28 more units at Bantala Leather complex, which will lead to further investment and employment generation.

This comes when Bengal has witnessed GSDP growth of 7.26 percent while the country's GDP growth stands at 4.18 percent and the GVA growth of the state is almost double that of the country.

It is 7.39 per cent in Bengal compared to that 3.89 percent of the country. At the same time industry sector's growth in Bengal is 5.79 percent compared to that of 0.92 per cent in the country.