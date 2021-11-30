CM to initiate dist tours to hold admin meets in Dec

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to set out for district tours to hold administrative review meetings in the second week of December.



She would be holding administrative review meetings of five districts—Nadia, Malda, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur from December 7 to 9. Banerjee's visit to districts is to take stock of the progress of the ongoing state-run schemes and her visit to districts ahead of the beginning of the second phase of the Duare Sarkar camps in the current fiscal carries special significance. Duare Sarkar camp is going to be held from January 1 to 30 with a gap of 10 days in between due to the Gangasagar Mela.

It needs a mention that before initiating her visit to districts Banerjee would be visiting Mumbai where she would be attending the meeting of a programme of Young Presidents Organisation (YPO) besides meeting senior leaders of Opposition political parties.

The first administrative review meeting in December is going to be held in South and North Dinajpur. The administrative review meeting of these two districts would be held on December 7. The meeting of South Dinapur would be held from 1 pm while the meeting of North Dinajpur would be held from 3 pm, if everything goes as planned.

The administrative review meeting of Malda and Murshidabad would be held the next day on December 8. The meeting of Malda and Murshidabad would be held at 1 pm and 4 pm respectively.

The Chief Minister would be holding the administrative review meeting of Nadia on December 9.

Sources said that Banerjee would also inaugurate a series of projects in the districts. She would also be laying the foundation stone of various new projects for the districts while holding the administrative review meetings.

The district authorities have initiated all preparations for the administrative review meetings. Senior police officers also held meetings to ensure proper security arrangements during the stay of the Chief Minister in the districts.