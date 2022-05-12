CM to inaugurate revamped Town Hall today

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate Town Hall that has seen a major renovation on Thursday. Mayor Fihad Hakim, among others, will also be present at the inaugural programme.



The renovation work that started in 2017 has been executed by the state Public Works Department (PWD) with assistance from IIT Roorkee.

The rejuvenation of the Town Hall that was made in Roman-Doric style in 1813 became absolutely necessary because the heritage building had suffered natural damage because of its old age.

"The renovation has been carried out in a way so that the heritage of the building is preserved completely. We have made it retrofit so that it is earthquake proof," a senior official of KMC said. As it was constructed 200 years back, the building was not fit to withstand earthquakes.

Town Hall is an important structure in engineering, architectural and historical point of view and will

be holding several meetings and programmes,

particularly events related to felicitation of people from now on.

KMC has decided to establish a museum-cum-research centre at Town Hall depicting the cultural heritage of Bengal. The centre will have all the information (music, tradition, culture) of Bengal since its inception till date. IIT Kharagpur has also been roped up for infrastructure development.

"Work is going on presently for developing the museum," Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor in Council (Parks & Gardens) who is overseeing the work said.