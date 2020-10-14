CM to inaugurate Pujas of districts

Kolkata: For the first time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating Durga Pujas in districts.



She will be inaugurating the Pujas in districts virtually from Nabanna.

Sources said that Banerjee will be inaugurating the Pujas in North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda and North and South Dinajpur.

In South Bengal she will inaugurate Pujas in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Pashim Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram on Wednesday.

If everything goes as planned then the inaugural ceremony will take place from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Durga Pujas in South Bengal districts including North 24-Parganas (except Bidhannagar), South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East

and West Midnapore, East Burdwan and Nadia on October 15.

District magistrates have been directed to make necessary arrangements in this regard while the police are preparing the list of the Pujas in districts that will be inaugurated by the Chief

Minister.

There are also possibilities of the Chief Minister's interaction with Puja organisers during the virtual inauguration.

At the same time, she will be inaugurating the Pujas in Kolkata virtually on October 15, 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, the state administration has directed the district authorities to take all necessary steps so that Covid protocol including use of masks, hand sanitiser and maintaining physical

distancing is followed during the Puja.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a meeting through video conference with district magistrates on Tuesday. Sources said that the

issues related to further augmentation of health infrastructure across the state has been discussed.

On Monday only the state government had announced increasing 600 ICU beds at state-run hospitals for Covid treatment.

It is learnt that steps are being taken to increase more number of beds besides along with other infrastructure so that administration do face any problem in providing

free-of-cost health facilities to maximum number of

people.