CM to inaugurate Nabanna annex building Upanna today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would inaugurate Upanna, the annex building of Nabanna, on Wednesday.



The three-stroreyed building with around 5,500 square feet area has been set up at a stone throw distance from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Banerjee had named the new building and had laid the foundation stone on May 8 in 2018.

Sources said that according to the initial planning there will be arrangements for some officials of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) at the annex building.

But final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.

As a large number of students come to Nabanna every day to submit their documents for scholarship. It is learnt that the office to receive the application forms will be shifted to Upanna.

The inaugural programme of the annex building will take place at 4 pm on Wednesday following the norms of physical distancing.

The state Public Works Department had successfully completed the work in two years time.

Sources said that the tender for construction of the building would be floated once the model code of conduct for the Panchayat polls is over.

The state secretariat was shifted to 14-storeyed Nabanna situated in the western bank of river Hooghly in Howrah district on October 5 in 2013. Later, the need of an annex

building was felt and subsequent moves were taken to construct Upanna.