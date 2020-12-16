CM to inaugurate Christmas festival at Allens Park on Dec 21

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 10th Christmas Festival at Allens Park in Park Street on December 21.



Under the new normal there will be no temporary food stalls inside Allen Park or on the pavement on Park Street but cultural programmes will be held on the stage at the park following physical distancing and other necessary health protocols.

The Festival organised by the state Tourism department in collaboration with Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police and state Information and Cultural Affairs department will continue till January 10, 2021. There will be only two stalls inside Allens Park this year, an information kiosk of the state Tourism department and another stall offering first aid. "The cultural programmes will be held on the stage at Allen Park from January 21 to 30 maintaining Covid protocols. Visitors inside the park will have to undergo thermal checking and wearing masks will be compulsory," said a senior official of the state Tourism department.

Preparations for illuminating Park Street, Allens Park, St. Pauls Cathedral and its adjoining areas with decorative lights keeping in with the theme of Christmas is going on in full swing. The illumination will continue till January 10, the last day of the Christmas Festival.

The prominent churches situated across the state – like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Chandannagore, Bandel, Krishnanagar and Baruipur will also be illuminated with decorative lights.

The Christmas Festival at Park Street and its festive fervour draws a large number of domestic tourists as well as foreign tourists every year.